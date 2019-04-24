Benjamin L. Palleiko Sells 3,073 Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) Stock

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 3,073 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $78,976.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $862,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 2.49. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 70.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Benjamin L. Palleiko Sells 3,073 Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/benjamin-l-palleiko-sells-3073-shares-of-kalvista-pharmaceuticals-inc-kalv-stock.html.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.