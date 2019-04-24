Bemis (BMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Bemis had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 5.27%. Bemis’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BMS opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.76. Bemis has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $56.98.

Get Bemis alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Bemis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

BMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bemis in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bemis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bemis from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bemis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/bemis-bms-releases-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-01-eps.html.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded and thermoformed plastic packaging products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Bemis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bemis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.