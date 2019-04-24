Belden (BDC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Longbow Research cut shares of Belden from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.27 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Belden to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Belden from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.18.

BDC stock opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. Belden has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. Belden had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $655.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,931,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,180,000 after purchasing an additional 177,716 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $7,274,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 742,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,005,000 after purchasing an additional 151,929 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Belden by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,667,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,660,000 after purchasing an additional 150,151 shares during the period.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

