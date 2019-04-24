BE Semiconductor Industrs (BESIY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 26th.

BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industrs had a return on equity of 38.14% and a net margin of 25.94%.

OTCMKTS:BESIY opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. BE Semiconductor Industrs has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded BE Semiconductor Industrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

BE Semiconductor Industrs Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

