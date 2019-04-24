Baxter International (BAX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $86.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Baxter outperformed its industry in a year’s time. The company continues to benefit from its core Advanced Surgery, Renal Care and Acute Therapies units. Baxter’s surgical portfolio is expected to rake in huge profits on the basis of products like FLOSEAL Hemostatic Matrix, TISSEEL Fibrin Sealant among others. Prospects in the United States and EMEA buoys optimism. The company has received approvals for its PrisMax system, Actifuse and ALTAPORE bone graft systems, which is an added positive. Its alliance with Mayo Clinic is commendable as well. In the last reported quarter, the company witnessed solid operating margin expansion. For 2019, Baxter issued a new guidance. Reflective of these, Baxter outperformed its industry in a year’s time. On the flip side, Baxter’s Medication Delivery and Clinical Nutrition units have been sluggish. Cutthroat competition in the MedTech markets is indicative of dull prospects. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BAX. Cowen set a $75.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Baxter International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.12.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.44. 51,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.09. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $82.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter S. Hellman sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $465,135.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,302.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 37,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,683,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,099 shares of company stock worth $7,175,949. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 722,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 121.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,743,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $442,813,000 after buying an additional 3,146,868 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 46.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

