Basf (BAS) Given a €78.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.55 ($86.69).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €73.82 ($85.84) on Tuesday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a fifty-two week high of €90.02 ($104.67). The firm has a market cap of $68.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.85.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

