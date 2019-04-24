Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (FNDX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 1,534.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $40.40.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/bartlett-co-llc-boosts-position-in-schwab-fundamental-u-s-large-company-index-fndx.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.2078 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.