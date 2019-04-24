Barrick Gold (ABX) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, GMP Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a C$17.15 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.
ABX stock opened at C$17.21 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$12.54 and a 52-week high of C$19.49. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion and a PE ratio of -13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.14.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.
Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.