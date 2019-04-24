Barrick Gold (ABX) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, GMP Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a C$17.15 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

ABX stock opened at C$17.21 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$12.54 and a 52-week high of C$19.49. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion and a PE ratio of -13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.14.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.489722276635808 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

