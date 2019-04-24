Barclays Initiates Coverage on Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.73% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

In other news, Director Tony Dung Ling Yao acquired 6,487 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $100,029.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Global Strategic Fund Venbio acquired 50,000 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.