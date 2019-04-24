BankFinancial (BFIN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised BankFinancial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. FIG Partners cut BankFinancial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut BankFinancial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

BFIN stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $248.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. BankFinancial has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $18.62.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 24.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BankFinancial will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFIN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

