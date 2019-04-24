Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 709 Shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET (EPHE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET (BMV:EPHE) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPHE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,526,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter.

ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET stock opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET has a fifty-two week low of $630.82 and a fifty-two week high of $771.00.

