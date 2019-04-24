Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 36.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

