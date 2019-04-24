Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 281,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 1,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 970,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 914,939 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth about $9,018,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,383,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,047,000 after purchasing an additional 440,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 36.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,570,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,387,000 after purchasing an additional 420,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the third quarter worth about $6,842,000.

Get Perspecta alerts:

In other Perspecta news, CFO John Kavanaugh acquired 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.08 per share, with a total value of $50,549.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 9,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.76 per share, with a total value of $198,839.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,571 shares of company stock valued at $349,698.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Perspecta Inc has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

PRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Loop Capital set a $19.00 target price on shares of Perspecta and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Perspecta Inc (PRSP)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/bank-of-america-corp-de-cuts-stake-in-perspecta-inc-prsp.html.

Perspecta Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.