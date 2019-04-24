Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Acquires 1,555 Shares of Hess Corp. (HES)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Hess by 3,900.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,108,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,080,934 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Hess by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 167,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $8,868,348.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,871,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,914,260.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Rielly sold 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $221,346.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,741 shares of company stock valued at $25,677,557 over the last 90 days. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Hess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.69.

NYSE:HES traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.75. 55,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,877,190. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $74.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.34 and a beta of 1.95.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -135.14%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/baldwin-brothers-inc-ma-acquires-1555-shares-of-hess-corp-hes.html.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.