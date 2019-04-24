B. Riley Weighs in on Main Street Capital Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Main Street Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $40.77.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 72.08% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 11.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 28,267 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.