AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “AzurRx announced that its Phase 2 OPTION trial of MS1819-SD for EPI in cystic fibrosis (CF) is now over 50% enrolled. The timeline for data remains on track for mid-2019, with read out expected in the summer. Unlike current standard of care porcine-derived pancreatic enzymes (PPEs), MS1819-SD is a yeast-derived recombinant lipase which has shown a favorable safety profile so far. It may be able to reduce pill burden and improve QoL in CF patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI). Conclusion. We view the news as a positive for the company as the Phase 2 OPTION data this summer represents an important catalyst for AZRX shares that can drive valuation.””

Several other brokerages have also commented on AZRX. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price objective on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZRX opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 2.44% of AzurRx BioPharma worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

