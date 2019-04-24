AXA (AXAHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Get AXA alerts:

AXAHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of AXA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $26.50 on Monday. AXA has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXA (AXAHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.