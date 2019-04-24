Avondale Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.1% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $109,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 39.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $896,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total value of $2,656,099.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,146,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total value of $2,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $11,802,708. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,370.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,136.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,923.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $916.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $72.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Avondale Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/avondale-wealth-management-boosts-stake-in-amazon-com-inc-amzn.html.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.