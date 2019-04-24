Avalon Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Avalon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2,266.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,937 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 146,125,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,590,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,557,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,100,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360,355 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,778,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,513,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 21,617,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,464,000 after acquiring an additional 364,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, Director Deborah Macdonald acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $49,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 54,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,061,983.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,265,912 shares of company stock valued at $62,333,764 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.82.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.06. 117,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,489,754. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 89.89%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Avalon Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/avalon-advisors-llc-boosts-stake-in-kinder-morgan-inc-kmi.html.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.