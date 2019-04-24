Authorship Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (ATS)

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Authorship has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Authorship has a market cap of $22,623.00 and $16.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Authorship token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Authorship alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00420372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.01001637 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00183472 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007612 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00001302 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Authorship

Authorship’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,971,428 tokens. Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Authorship is authorship.com

Authorship Token Trading

Authorship can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Authorship should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Authorship using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Authorship Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Authorship and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.