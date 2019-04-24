Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN) Releases Earnings Results

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUBN traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123. The company has a market capitalization of $134.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.40. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $53.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Auburn National Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Auburn National Bancorporation stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Auburn National Bancorporation worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

