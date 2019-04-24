AtriCure (ATRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. AtriCure has set its FY 2019 guidance at $-0.78–0.68 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $52.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.62 million. On average, analysts expect AtriCure to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AtriCure alerts:

ATRC opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.34. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 0.25.

ATRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

In related news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 12,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $347,407.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,439.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/atricure-atrc-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.