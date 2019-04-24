AtriCure (ATRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. AtriCure has set its FY 2019 guidance at $-0.78–0.68 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $52.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.62 million. On average, analysts expect AtriCure to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ATRC opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.34. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 0.25.
In related news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 12,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $347,407.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,439.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AtriCure Company Profile
AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.
