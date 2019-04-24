ASGN Inc (ASGN) Stake Boosted by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. ASGN accounts for about 2.2% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in ASGN were worth $11,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 334,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after buying an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 35,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 146,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $78.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NYSE:ASGN traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 16,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,007. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ASGN Inc has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $94.25.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $929.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.80 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.88%. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, Director William E. Brock sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $91,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,902.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

