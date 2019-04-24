Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) by 2,088.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,322 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $29.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Cowen cut shares of Arlo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arlo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ralph E. Faison acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies Inc has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $288.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

