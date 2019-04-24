Aqua America (WTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.27

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.27 and last traded at $38.21, with a volume of 57537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.46.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Aqua America had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Aqua America by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its position in Aqua America by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aqua America (NYSE:WTR)

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

