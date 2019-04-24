Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2019 guidance at $4.45-4.65 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $4.45-4.65 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $840.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

AIT opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.75. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $82.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wellington Shields cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Longbow Research upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/applied-industrial-technologies-ait-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-friday.html.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.