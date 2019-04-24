Apache Co. (APA) Stake Lifted by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 387,234 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,016 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Apache in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Apache by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Apache by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,601,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,887,812,000 after buying an additional 415,850 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Apache by 718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Apache in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,833,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.76.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Apache had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apache Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Apache’s payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $51.00 target price on Apache and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

