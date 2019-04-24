Anthony Guzzi Sells 12,314 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (EME) Stock

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Chairman Anthony Guzzi sold 12,314 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $961,353.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 394,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,774,413.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony Guzzi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Anthony Guzzi sold 7,232 shares of Emcor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $542,833.92.

On Monday, April 1st, Anthony Guzzi sold 1,000 shares of Emcor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. Emcor Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Emcor Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in Emcor Group by 1,699.1% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

