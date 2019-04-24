Anthem (ANTM) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $19.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $100-100 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.5 billion.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $251.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,678. Anthem has a 12-month low of $219.96 and a 12-month high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.17. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anthem will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.02 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Anthem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $330.19.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.98, for a total transaction of $2,332,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,456 shares in the company, valued at $14,075,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.75, for a total value of $149,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,901 shares of company stock worth $4,821,846 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/anthem-antm-issues-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.