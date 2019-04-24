ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY) Position Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $133,161,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,128,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 110,696,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751,750 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,510,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,920,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

NLY stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.24.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NLY shares. Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Nomura started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Sunday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/annaly-cap-mgmt-sh-nly-position-boosted-by-ifm-investors-pty-ltd.html.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.