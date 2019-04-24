Andrew Magson Sells 17,393 Shares of Alumasc Group plc (ALU) Stock

Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) insider Andrew Magson sold 17,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £20,001.95 ($26,136.09).

Andrew Magson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 5th, Andrew Magson sold 17,393 shares of Alumasc Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £20,001.95 ($26,136.09).

Shares of Alumasc Group stock opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Alumasc Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The stock has a market cap of $33.29 million and a PE ratio of 6.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.51%.

ALU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

Alumasc Group Company Profile

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

