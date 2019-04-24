Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Andeavor Logistics were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Andeavor Logistics by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Andeavor Logistics by 723.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 343,223 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Andeavor Logistics by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,511,000 after purchasing an additional 351,577 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Andeavor Logistics by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,239 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Andeavor Logistics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. 34.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANDX opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. Andeavor Logistics LP has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Andeavor Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Andeavor Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Andeavor Logistics Company Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

