Analyzing Gravity (GRVY) & Moneygram International (MGI)

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) and Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Gravity alerts:

This table compares Gravity and Moneygram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity 8.86% 42.26% 20.74% Moneygram International -1.66% -6.98% 0.68%

79.4% of Moneygram International shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of Moneygram International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gravity and Moneygram International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A Moneygram International 2 1 1 0 1.75

Moneygram International has a consensus price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 88.17%. Given Moneygram International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Moneygram International is more favorable than Gravity.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gravity and Moneygram International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity $260.96 million 1.63 $28.61 million N/A N/A Moneygram International $1.45 billion 0.10 -$24.00 million $0.43 5.77

Gravity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moneygram International.

Volatility & Risk

Gravity has a beta of -1.03, meaning that its stock price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moneygram International has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation. The company also provides massively multiplayer online role playing games. In addition, it provides console games and a game for Internet protocol television; and licenses the merchandizing rights of character-related products based on its online games. Further, the company markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandise, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Additionally, it provides Website development and operation services; and sells goods related to mobile phones. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.