Analysts Set Expectations for RLI Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (RLI)

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for RLI in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. William Blair also issued estimates for RLI’s FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get RLI alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised RLI from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on RLI in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of RLI opened at $78.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.93. RLI has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $80.17.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter. RLI had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 13.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the third quarter worth $121,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLI in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the third quarter worth $163,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $102,817.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $704,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,937 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.