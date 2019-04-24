Analysts Set Enbridge Inc (ENB) Target Price at $51.00

Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research firms have commented on ENB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

In other Enbridge news, insider Albert Monaco purchased 7,806 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.33 per share, for a total transaction of $385,069.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia L. Hansen purchased 799 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.13 per share, for a total transaction of $39,254.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,431.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 48,626,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,570,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,467 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,948,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,395,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,466 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,607,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $764,101,000 after purchasing an additional 131,550 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,768,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,632,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $672,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

