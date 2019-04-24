Analysts Expect Obalon Therapeutics Inc (OBLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Obalon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Obalon Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Obalon Therapeutics.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 196.40% and a negative return on equity of 96.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.75 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.04.

Shares of OBLN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. 1,269,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,821. Obalon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Obalon Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 444,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Obalon Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Obalon Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

