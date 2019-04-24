Analysts Expect Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.90 Million

Analysts expect Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) to post $53.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.50 million and the lowest is $52.60 million. Freshpet reported sales of $43.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year sales of $240.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.10 million to $241.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $297.70 million, with estimates ranging from $289.90 million to $300.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Freshpet to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

In other Freshpet news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 25,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott James Morris sold 50,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,251,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,075,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,280,000. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth $7,478,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth $457,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 96.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 110,208.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 298,665 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

