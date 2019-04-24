Analysts Anticipate Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) to Post $0.26 EPS

Brokerages expect Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) to announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. Ichor posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.20 million. Ichor had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ichor to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of Ichor stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $25.32. 365,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $560.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.85. Ichor has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $27.48.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $38,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 28,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $613,817.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,147.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $807,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 170,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,545,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,580,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

