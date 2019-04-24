Analysts Anticipate Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $742.25 Million

Brokerages predict that Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) will announce sales of $742.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $746.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $738.40 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $799.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

ELAN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Argus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.71 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.05. 51,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,674,650. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $37.61.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.43 per share, with a total value of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,247,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $38,358,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000.

