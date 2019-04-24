Amphenol (APH) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.91-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.98-2.02, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.Amphenol also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.80-3.86 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Amphenol from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amphenol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE APH opened at $105.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.87. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $74.95 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 31,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 10,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $954,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $4,916,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/amphenol-aph-updates-q2-earnings-guidance.html.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.