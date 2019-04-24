Amphenol (APH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol updated its Q2 guidance to $0.91-0.93 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.80-3.86 EPS.

NYSE:APH traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,040. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $74.95 and a 12 month high of $105.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

In other Amphenol news, Director Martin H. Loeffler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,048,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,820,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cobiz Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 72,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

