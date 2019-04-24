American Woodmark (AMWD) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.80.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.05. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.31.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $384.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 23.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,883,000 after acquiring an additional 197,724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,924,000 after acquiring an additional 47,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

