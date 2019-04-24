American Finance Trust (AFIN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.36

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 6875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $75.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

About American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

