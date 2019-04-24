American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

American Electric Power has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. American Electric Power has a dividend payout ratio of 68.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Electric Power to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $83.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $62.71 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.20 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.01.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

