American Campus Communities (ACC) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-2.45 for the period. American Campus Communities also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.
Several brokerages recently commented on ACC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.90.
Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.45. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.
American Campus Communities Company Profile
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
Read More: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.