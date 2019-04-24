American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-2.45 for the period. American Campus Communities also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.45. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/american-campus-communities-acc-updates-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.72 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.