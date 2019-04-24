American Campus Communities (ACC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.72 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. American Campus Communities updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

Shares of ACC opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

