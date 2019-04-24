Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Altra Industrial Motion has set its FY 2019 guidance at $3.02-3.18 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $3.02-$3.18 EPS.
Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $469.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.86.
A number of analysts have commented on AIMC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.
About Altra Industrial Motion
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.
