Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Altra Industrial Motion has set its FY 2019 guidance at $3.02-3.18 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $3.02-$3.18 EPS.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $469.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on AIMC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

WARNING: “Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/altra-industrial-motion-aimc-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-friday.html.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.