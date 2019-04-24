Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stake Lowered by Harwood Advisory Group LLC

Harwood Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. 33.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,270.59 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $874.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $31.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,010.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,234.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,329.91.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

