Allison Transmission (ALSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.01 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 96.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $38.14 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

