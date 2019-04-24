Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) – Raymond James dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of AQN opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $419.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.08 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,876,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,511,000 after buying an additional 1,564,434 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,341,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,589,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,962 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,589,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,002,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,554,000 after purchasing an additional 545,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 77.27%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.